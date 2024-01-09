COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After nearly 16 years without a professional baseball team, Columbus is gaining a new team.

Earlier this afternoon Columbus Council approved a lease with Diamond Baseball Holdings and within hours Diamond Baseball Holdings and the Mississippi Braves announced the minor-league team is coming to Columbus.

The Double-A pro baseball team based out of Pearl, Mississippi, is an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and one the 25 minor league franchises owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings.

Columbus Skip Henderson made the annoucement on WRBL’s 5 p.m. newscast.

The team is set to play in Golden Park starting in spring of 2025.

