COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A special called meeting of Columbus’ council is being held on April 6; the day after Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon was given a deadline by the city on whether or not to accept his severance offer from the city of Columbus.

The closed executive session meeting will be held at 3 p.m. on the second floor of the C.E. “Red” McDaniel City Services Center.

Officials say the purpose of the called meeting is to go into an executive session discussing the matters of personnel and potential litigation.

On March 14, Blackmon presented a strategic plan for the department to the council, resulting in a near-hour-long executive session also focused on personnel matters. The next day, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson says he offered Blackmon a severance letter:

He will receive a lump sum of $250,000 dollars. It is to be paid within 30 days of a signed agreement.

He will maintain insurance benefits until May 31, 2030 – the next seven years.

He will be paid for all accrued but unused vacation and overtime pay.

He is eligible for participation pursuant to the terms of the pension plan.

Employee represents that he has not and agrees that he will not file any claims, lawsuits, or charges concerning his employment with CCG.

However, on March 28, a law firm representing Blackmon submitted a counter-severance, which the city had 14 days to accept. You can take a look at the details of the counter-offer below:

$646,053.20 representing five years of Chief Blackmon’s base salary through age 62, when he intended to retire;

representing five years of Chief Blackmon’s base salary through age 62, when he intended to retire; $200,000, representing compensatory damages under Title VII, Section 1981 and the Equal Protection Clause;

representing compensatory damages under Title VII, Section 1981 and the Equal Protection Clause; A continuation of Chief Blackmon’s health insurance benefits through May 31, 2030;

A separate payment for all vacation/overtime pay accrued as of the date of Chief Blackmon’s separation of employment;

Eligibility to participate in the Columbus Consolidated Government Pension plan;

Eligibility and full vestment in the City’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) as if he had retired on or about October 31, 2027, at age 62; and

Attorney’s fees of $15,000.

As for the April 6 meeting, WRBL will keep you updated on-air and online with new information as it becomes available.