Experts warn against online scams amid country-wide auto sale scam centered around Columbus business

Columbus police say an online scam has cost victims from all over the country some $120,000 dollars. All the victims bought cars that don’t exist from a Columbus business that’s been long shut down.

Sanders Auto Sales off Victory Drive shut down early 2017, which was the perfect opportunity for scammers to set up a “ghost business” under its name.

The tiny lot doesn’t look like the place you’d find Porsches and Lamborghinis. However, CPD Financial Crimes investigators say scammers made fake websites and ad listings offering to sell the fake cars for tens of thousands of dollars.

They reportedly targeted out of state buyers who wouldn’t be able to drive by and see the abandoned Sanders Auto lot for themselves. Police say after they talked the customers in with fake sales reps, they would offer to ship the luxury cars to the person’s address in exchange for a money order.

The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes investigators say they were able to help shut down the fake website. The suspect in the case reportedly works out of Miami and has not been caught.

Our local experts suggest that you research a business as much as possible before committing to a purchase. Visit the Secretary of State website or local government officials where the business is supposedly located and ask if they have a registered business license. Experts also say be sure to look out for safe sites that begin with “https” in order to be sure your information shared on the site is protected.

Finally, limit the amount of information you give out during online transactions to avoid identity theft.