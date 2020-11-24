Explosion on Smith Road injures two, Columbus Fire responds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS responded to an explosion Monday afternoon on Smith Road, where two people were injured.

The explosion happened at the Robinson Paving Company AP1 around 2:30 p.m. and involved a large tank containing kerosene.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores reports two minor injuries in the incident. He says fire crews worked to cool the tank. An airport crash truck was also called to the scene to assist in the response.

Shores says the cause of the explosion is under investigation and a fire team is staying on scene to monitor the tank.

The hazardous materials team is working to clean-up the area.

