 

Explosion on Smith Road injures two, Columbus Fire responds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS responded to an explosion Monday afternoon on Smith Road, where two people were injured.

The explosion happened at the Robinson Paving Company AP1 around 2:30 p.m. and involved a large tank containing kerosene.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores reports two minor injuries in the incident. He says fire crews worked to cool the tank. An airport crash truck was also called to the scene to assist in the response.

Shores says the cause of the explosion is under investigation and a fire team is staying on scene to monitor the tank.

The hazardous materials team is working to clean-up the area.

Stay with WRBL News 3 on air and online for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 54°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 69° 54°

Wednesday

76° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 76° 64°

Thursday

74° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 74° 52°

Friday

75° / 55°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 75° 55°

Saturday

69° / 50°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 69° 50°

Sunday

65° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 65° 45°

Monday

52° / 29°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 52° 29°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

6 PM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

6 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

58°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
58°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

63°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
63°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories