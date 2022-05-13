COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – F.A.I.T.H., a non-profit organization, will host the 1st Lady Charity Luncheon to honor First Lady Karon Henderson.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards helping middle and high school-aged males through life skills programs and scholarships.

The event will also include guest appearances from actress Renée Lawless from the Tyler Perry’s series “The Haves and Have Nots” and The Queen of Quartet Evelyn Turrentine-Agee.

The Luncheon will be held at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center located at 801 Front Ave. in Columbus, Georgia, on Sept. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Tickets are required, costing $65 per person. Interested participants can purchase tickets for the event at www.faithfeedingaccepting.com or text the keyword “CHARITY” to 706-702-5481.