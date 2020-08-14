Faith-based movie “The Inheritance” being filmed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During this COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Columbus is still rolling out the red carpet for movie production companies to shoot here.

Two years ago the Kendrick brothers spent the summer in Columbus shooting their faith-based film “Overcomer.” It debuted in movie theaters across the country last August.

This summer Columbus was chosen as the location for another faith-based film called “The Inheritance.” Mustard Seed Entertainment is the independent production company behind this film.

Andrea Polnaszek and Alexandra Boylan are sisters and producers who co-wrote the script. Phenix City native Meredith Riley Stewart is a star in the film.

Riley Stewart is also a producer. She was excited when she found out about the film. “I called Alexandra and said I love the script. There’s a role for me and I think this could shoot in my hometown area. Plus, it being across the river in Georgia we’ve got the tax incentive, so that was even a better fit for what we were looking for.”

The movie is about more than just entertainment, according to Boylan. “Our movie ‘The Inheritance’ is about legacy and what is our true inheritance on earth, and I think that’s something everyone is really thinking about right now during Covid.”

Polnaszek says the plot revolves around a family returning home following the death of their mother. “The movie is about four estranged siblings, they’re adult children who return to their mom’s home for the spreading of her ashes.”

Riley Stewart, who plays one of the siblings, says there is an unexpected twist for the siblings. “When they get there, they find that she has hidden the deed somewhere on the property, and the first one to find it inherits everything. It’s a comedy even though sometimes it doesn’t sound like it in the beginning.”

Mustard Seed Entertainment aims to both create family friendly entertainment and spread the word of Jesus. “We’re kind of the Disney for Christians,” says Boylan, “we’re making mainstream, fun movies but with the message of the Lord and they’re clean, everyone can enjoy.”

“The Inheritance” has been filming in Columbus since mid-July. They wrapped up shooting this week. “My heart is full and my life is changed because of filming here in Columbus, and the people that I’ve met and the faith of the men and women who are here,” says Polnaszek.

When the movie is released, sometime next year, the sisters want it to touch lives. “I really, really, really hope that people take that away, that the most important thing on earth is the people we encounter, the kindness and love we can give them, our families, and our relationship with God, ” says Boylan

The sisters have another film that is about to be released. It’s called “Switched” about high school bullying. It comes out in early September.