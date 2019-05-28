Faith Chapel to hold interest meeting on making a new church in Columbus

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo by Chuck Williams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) - Faith Chapel, a Birmingham-based church with a non-denominational congregation has announced that they are launching a new church location in Columbus, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 29. The church's weekly services will meet at Rivermill Event Center, according to a Faith Chapel press release.

The Birmingham-based church will be holding an interest meeting on June 23 at 3:30 p.m. for Columbus residents at the Rivermill Event Center.

The church as plans to "meet the needs of their members as well as having community impact."

"Every region has different needs, so we will have to discover what the needs are in Columbus," explained Executive Pastor Mike Moore. "Our desire is to impact the city and the surrounding area."