Faith Chapel to hold interest meeting on making a new church in Columbus
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) - Faith Chapel, a Birmingham-based church with a non-denominational congregation has announced that they are launching a new church location in Columbus, Ga. on Sunday, Sept. 29. The church's weekly services will meet at Rivermill Event Center, according to a Faith Chapel press release.
The Birmingham-based church will be holding an interest meeting on June 23 at 3:30 p.m. for Columbus residents at the Rivermill Event Center.
The church as plans to "meet the needs of their members as well as having community impact."
"Every region has different needs, so we will have to discover what the needs are in Columbus," explained Executive Pastor Mike Moore. "Our desire is to impact the city and the surrounding area."
Previous
Local figure skaters compete in North...
Next
Phenix City Police confirm a murder...
Georgia News
-
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash along Shug Jordan Parkway
Auburn police confirm one person has died and two others injured in a two car crash along Shug Jordan Parkway.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.