Fall Sports at Russell County Schools to be delayed for two weeks

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Fall Sports in Russell County will begin later than planned. According to officials, all Fall Sports in Russell County Schools will be delayed for two weeks until September 4.
The following release was sent out Friday:
All Fall Sports in Russell County Schools will be delayed until September 4, 2020 due to
present COVID-19 data. Safety is priority for our students and employees alike. Although we
are experiencing challenges as related to the current health pandemic, we will remain hopeful
and committed to supporting our student athletes.
We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust plans accordingly. Special thanks to
students, parents, and community members for your patience and support as we navigate
through these unprecedented times.