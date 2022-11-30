COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you’re in the Christmas spirit, consider celebrating the season with St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. On Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., it will hold its 28th annual Light the Spirit tree lighting event, which will take place outside the Butler Pavilion located at 2300 Manchester Expressway. Attendees are asked to wear masks. Admission will be free.

Employee families will visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A tree lighting ceremony and program, which are the main event, will take place at 6 p.m. They will feature scripture reading and entertainment.

Entertainment and public visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus will take place from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hot cocoa will be available. Families will have the opportunity to receive keepsake bell-themed ornaments to commemorate the event. Additionally, children will be invited to put their letters to Santa in his mailbox.