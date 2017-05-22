Family and friends remember man killed in car crash 1 year ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One Columbus family continues to grieve, one year after a man died in a car crash on May 21, 2016. Sunday family and friends held a remembrance vigil for 40-year-old Shedrick McClain.

It was a very somber tone, as family and friends remembered him one year after a deadly accident took his life on Wynnton road.

He was hit by a suspected drunk driver, causing him to be hurled from his motorcycle.

Friends and family signed balloons and left personal notes for McClain.

At the end of the vigil, there was an emotional moment of silence and family released balloons into the sky hoping to send their love up to the man they lost.

The family also shared some of the beautiful memories they had with McClain and they said all they want is justice to be served for the suspected drunk driver who took his life too soon.

Columbus Police arrested 33-year-old Tiffany Fortson on several Traffic charges…in connection with McClain’s death.

Fortson pleaded “not guilty” to vehicular homicide.