Family and friends remember teen basketball star shot over the weekend

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — A family is preparing to say goodbye to a 19-year-old who was gunned down over the weekend in Phenix City. Emotions were at an all time high during the vigil in Smith Station.

All night the family of Quoyai Shorter shared stories about who he was, while trying to fight back tears. Shorter’s best friend, girlfriend and grandmother all shared how good of a person he was and how the basketball star was destined for greatness.

“I told him everything,” says Jessica Phillips.

That’s what Jessica Phillips told News 3 Wedensday night during the vigil for 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter. Phillips says she and Shorter were best friends. His vigil was held a a place the basketball star frequented, the Smiths Station Sportsplex. Phillips says the two spent a lot of time together when he wasn’t away playing ball at Wentworth Academy in Indiana. She shares what she would tell Shorter if she could talk to him one last time.

“I would tell him I love him…cries…and that I appreciate him,” says Phillips

Jamesha Walden, Shorter’s girlfriend, had similar things to say. She says, on Friday, she was with her boyfriend, the same day Shorter was shot and killed.

“He was helping move into my apartment and I dropped him off at the gym,” says Jamesha Waldon.

Walden tells News 3 about Shorter’s character.

“Beautiful spirit…he didn’t want nobody to be sad…cries…he was a good person and he didn’t deserve it..but he lived every day like it was his last and he would tell me that every day…just live every day like it’s your last,” says Walden.

Shorter’s grandmother, Eva Washington also spoke to News 3. She says Shorter would her everyday around the same time, 11 a.m. She too had a message for her grandson, a person who she says was her heart.

“Quoyai why you have to leave grandma? You promised me you was gonna take care of me when I got old but you left me. I know it was out of your control but I miss you and I love you,” says Eva Washington.

Tuesday morning, police issued a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old Stephen Williams. They say he’s wanted in connection with the shooting death of Shorter that happened along 8th Street in Phenix City. Police say Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

Shorter’s family says his funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Faith Worship Center International in Columbus. That’s off Victory Drive. The family is asking everyone to wear white to Shorter’s homegoing service.