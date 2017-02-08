Family and law enforcement hoping for answers a year after a Eufaula man’s disapperance

EUFAULA, Ala. — On the morning of February 6, 2016, Darion Dawkins was sitting on the porch of his home in the Forest Hills community. His mother told him to come back inside once he finished with his cigarette.

That was the last time anyone saw him.

“Darion is well known here in Eufaula,” Darion’s mother Linda Hartzog said. “He usually gets up in the morning, smoke a cigarette, make his walks, but he doesn’t sit still. Everybody knows he walks in the neighborhoods in different areas, so this is a normal routine for him.”

One year later, his family and law enforcement are searching for answers as to what happened to Dawkins.

Eufaula Police and other agencies have done various searches for him, but to no avail.

“It has been frustrating at times because we know that there’s somebody that knows exactly what happened, and all they have to do is come tell us so we can give this family closure,” Detective Jamie Ming said.

Dawkins, the father of three is a Navy veteran who suffers from Schizophrenia along with Bipolar Disorder. His mother said that he is not a violent person and hopes that anyone with answers comes forward.

“I just hope that they have a conscious, and I just hope that they come forward and turn themselves in,” Hartzog said. “I can’t see an individual or somebody out there hurt Darion and think that they are going to get away with it, and I just hope that they have it in their heart to turn themselves in.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.