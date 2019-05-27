Family celebrates break in November 2018 double murder case Video Video

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The Banks family says they were extremely happy when they were told that the suspect Antonio Willis was in custody.

”I'm relieved and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time because Jojo's birthday is Friday. I feel like he was tellin' God, ”God its time, it's time to bring it to an end”,” Joseph's wife La'Tasah Banks says.

Antonio "Tony" Benard Willis, 38, was taken into custody earlier this month in Atlanta on conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on May 11. He was charged with murder earlier this week, according to Lt. Greg Touchberry.

"It's going to be better because he's not out here on the streets anymore. And I feel like we can move forward because we don't have to sit back on that past," his oldest daughter Janaya Banks says.

Willis will appear in recorder's court Thursday morning.

Joseph Banks and Ja'Ceiden Roberts were killed on Nov. 27, 2018 along Stuart Drive. Upon the officers arrival, they discovered Banks and Roberts deceased.

It was determined that the father and son were last seen getting into a 2004 white Ford F150 pickup truck. They drove the truck away from a motel on Victory Drive at approx. 0100 hrs. on November 27, 2018, police say.