Family celebrates break in November 2018 double murder case
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - The Banks family says they were extremely happy when they were told that the suspect Antonio Willis was in custody.
”I'm relieved and it couldn't have come at a more perfect time because Jojo's birthday is Friday. I feel like he was tellin' God, ”God its time, it's time to bring it to an end”,” Joseph's wife La'Tasah Banks says.
Antonio "Tony" Benard Willis, 38, was taken into custody earlier this month in Atlanta on conspiracy to commit armed robbery charges. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on May 11. He was charged with murder earlier this week, according to Lt. Greg Touchberry.
"It's going to be better because he's not out here on the streets anymore. And I feel like we can move forward because we don't have to sit back on that past," his oldest daughter Janaya Banks says.
Willis will appear in recorder's court Thursday morning.
Joseph Banks and Ja'Ceiden Roberts were killed on Nov. 27, 2018 along Stuart Drive. Upon the officers arrival, they discovered Banks and Roberts deceased.
It was determined that the father and son were last seen getting into a 2004 white Ford F150 pickup truck. They drove the truck away from a motel on Victory Drive at approx. 0100 hrs. on November 27, 2018, police say.
Georgia News
-
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash along Shug Jordan Parkway
Auburn police confirm one person has died and two others injured in a two car crash along Shug Jordan Parkway.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.