PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)– The family of a slain Phenix City man continues to search for answers more than one year after his murder.

Caleb (Jay) Holden, 25, was shot, killed, and left on the corner of 10th Avenue and William Boddie Street in Phenix City on Sept. 23, 2020.

Holden’s family has been waiting for answers for the last 19 months. Holden’s grandmother, Debbie Holden, shares with News 3 her plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would like for someone to come forward and help us because he left two little boys, and they have no answers. They want to know why their daddy was murdered like he was, and laid out on the street… I love my boys, and I love these other two little boys. And they have the right to know why, why would they want to leave somebody hurt on the street to die,” she says.

Debbie Holden has not given up the search for her grandson.

“My husband told me, he said, ‘baby, don’t drill on it no more. He’s in heaven, we know where he went to,’ but he was my baby, and he knows granny would be there. Even if he was right here, I’d be holding his hand,” Debbie Holden explains.

Thursday, April 14, 2022, she put up a memorial for Caleb Holden reminding all that pass his final resting place to never forget.

Recently, in March of 2022, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey renewed interest in the case.

March 1, 2022 Gov. Ivey signed a proclamation offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Debbie Holden also shares Crime Stoppers has a reward posted.

“Also, Crime Stoppers has offered a $2,500 reward for anybody to come forward to tell us why my baby was beaten, and shot like a dog, and left like a dog on the street,” she shares.

At this time, there have been no arrests made in connection to the homicide. Debbie Holden says it’s been far too long.

“I just want somebody to come forward and tell the truth. Tell the truth, let us know because it’s been 19 months. It’s been way too long to hear about, and we all want to know answers… What I want is the truth. Why, why they gonna leave a 25-year-old boy on the street like a dog,” she says.

The Phenix City Police Department released a statement about the cold case in a previous interview with News 3 saying, “The Phenix City Police Department follows all leads and all tips that are received in reference to any homicide investigation. The Phenix City Police Department encourages the public to call in with any information they have on any case.”

Anyone with information about Caleb Holden’s death is encouraged to call Phenix City Police at (334) 448-2817. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Phenix City Police Department app.