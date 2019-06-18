Missing dog found following boat crash at Lake Oliver

Courtesy: Ian Edwards

UPDATE: Gatsby was found by local residents.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A family involved in a boating crash near Lake Oliver Marina are searching for their dog, who ran away after the incident.

Columbus authorities are investigating a boating accident on Tuesday afternoon at the Lake Oliver Marina that sent seven people to the hospital.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Robert Futrell, an operator of a boat lost control of the vessel at the marina’s ramp. the boat went up the ramp and into a picnic area, where it injured seven people.

The injured were taken to local hospitals, Futrell said none of the injuries appeared life threatening.

A family friend posted a picture of the dog saying his name is Gatsby. If you see the animal, you can message WRBL on Facebook and we will provide you with information on how to reunite Gatsby with his family.

