Family members, police resolve to uncover answers in 2008 unsolved murder of Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- It will soon be 12 years since police discovered Paul Hill, Sr. murdered inside his south Columbus home. Though justice has not yet come, his family says they’re not giving up hope that his case will be solved.

Nichole Alred and her sister Gina Wangle beam with pride remembering their father.

“You know, when we were growing up, and people were in need, he’d go and buy groceries for people and deliver them to their house. Anytime somebody was in need, he’d be willing to give the shirt off his back. He was a gentlemen,” said Alred as she reflected on her father’s legacy.

But the nagging mystery surrounding his unsolved murder weighs them down.

“It’s mourning over and over again. The mourning never stops,” said Alred.

But neither does Alred’s determination to find justice for her father. The passing years have only strengthened this Army veteran’s resolve to win the hardest war she’s ever fought, finding her father’s killer.

Alred says faith in God carries her and her family along the uncertain path to justice. While she waits, Alred says she’s found peace in forgiving her father’s killer.

“I still want them to answer for what they did,” said Alred. “But, through that forgiveness, I’ve had a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Alred says she hopes she can inspire others facing the same type of uncertainty about a loved one’s death not to lose hope.

“There’s been quite a few detectives on my father’s case and Detective Stuart Carter is currently on it. And I really feel like 2020 is going to be the year.”

It’s also the year Alred will attend her first ever National Crime Victim’s Memorial Program in Columbus, something she’s never been able to bring herself to do because she says it meant facing all over again her father is gone.

“This year, Detective Carter asked me to stand with him at the podium because he’s going to be the guest speaker, and it’s such an honor that I couldn’t say no to him,” Alred said.

Meanwhile, faith, love and hope keep this family going, knowing deep down justice for Paul Hill, Sr. will come.

Anyone with information about the murder of Paul Hill, Sr. is asked to contact Detective Stuart Carter with the Columbus Police Department. His number is (706) 225-4319.

Remember, you may remain anonymous when you offer a tip. Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Paul Hill, Sr’s murderer will receive a $10,000 reward.