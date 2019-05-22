Family of Auburn Officer, critically wounded in shooting, sets up GoFundMe page
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) The family of Auburn Police Officer Webb Sistrunk has set up a GoFundMe account to help the Auburn officer with costs associated with his hospitalization and recovery after he was shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call Sunday night.
DONATE HERE: PRAYERS FOR OFFICER WEBB SISTRUNK
"Officer Sistrunk was shot in the line of duty on Sunday, May 19, 2019, along with Officer Evan Elliott and officer Will Buechner, who was fatally wounded. Officer Sistrunk was shot in the right shoulder and sustained a critical injury. He was airlifted and has been in ICU at Piedmont Columbus Hospital and will continue to undergo a number of medical procedures going forward. Your support will help fund medical and living expenses that exceed the present resources," shared Laura Sistrunk.
Officer Sistrunk is an eight-year veteran of the Auburn Police Department and is a K-9 officer with his partner, Leon.
"Leon was with Webb during this incident and was shot at, but was not injured. Leon's third birthday is coming up in July, and his favorite toy is a tennis ball," shared Sistrunk.
The Sistrunk family wishes to thank the community for their love and support, as well as the continued prayers for their officer.
