Family of Emmett Till speaks on accuser’s false rape claims

The cousin of a black man killed in a swirl of controversy back in the 1950’s is speaking out on new developments in the case. Dorothy Parker-Jarrett is the first cousin of Emmett Till. She is originally from Money, Mississippi. That’s where the 14-year-old Till was lynched, amid accusations that he raped a white woman.

The family of Emmett Till is speaking out after his accuser recanted her statement that Till raped her.

Till’s accuser, Carolyn Bryant, has since recanted her claims that Till raped her. Parker-Jarrett says forgiveness is the best way to move on from such a tragic chapter in her family’s life and America’s history.

“It is very important that everyone gets a chance for forgiveness,” Parker-Jarrett told News 3. “To me, it seems she’s at her age of — I think she’s 90 now — that she’s looking for forgiveness. And who am I not to forgive?”

Parker-Jarrett says modern society very much mirrors the Civil Rights movement, with several high-profile officer-involved shootings. She visited Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Phenix City to share her family’s story.