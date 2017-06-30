Family of missing Lee County woman seeks answers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Earlier this week, Kristi Sharritt’s sister filed a missing persons report with the Phenix City Police Department.

Sharritt is the wife of Jeffery Sharritt, whose remains were recently identified this week. His remains were found in a rural area in Lee County back in Sept. 2015. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is classifying his death as a homicide.

The Phenix City Police Department said when Kristi’s family heard her husband was recently identified, they filed a missing persons report because they have not heard from Kristi in quite some time.

Investigators say the last time law enforcement made contact with the Sharritt’s was back in July of 2014 when they were called to their Phenix City home.

Sharritt’s daughter, Desi Rae Vance told News Three she and other family members were shocked to learn the remains were identified as her stepfather’s because they thought he was invincible. She said the past three years have been very tough. The last memory she has of her mother, Kristi, is telling her that she would be a grandmother.

“It’s hard because a lot of things have happened since I have talked to her last, and most girls have their mom,” Vance said. “They can run to them and talk to them and get the advice they need, and me not knowing where she is or how to contact her, I can’t do that. It’s a missing relationship with my mom right now.”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is leading the murder investigation of Jeffery Sharritt, and the Phenix City Police Department is leading the missing persons investigation with the sheriff’s office assisting.

“This is truly a mystery, It is very, very important for us to locate Mrs. Sharritt,” Capt. Van Jackson. “We’re going to spend and exhaust every measure to locate her because I think she is the key to finding some more details to determine what and how Jeffrey, her husband, met his fate.”

Investigators and family are hoping for answers, and they say that no piece of information is too small.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611.