Family of MLK Boulevard hit and run victim speaks to News 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is still investigating the accident Saturday night on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Murray Street, which took the life of 35-year-old Kassandra Hollinhead. According to a police report, Hollinhead was leaving the Citgo gas station on Martin Luther King Boulevard Saturday night. While crossing the street, Hollinhead was hit by a car traveling west. She was then hit by another car traveling east. Hollinhead was pronounced dead at the scene.

“No death in that circumstance is a pretty sight, and we, in the coroner’s office, do our best to make it as easy as we can on the families and to take care of the deceased,” Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.

Police said the second driver, Jovonne Williams, left the scene after hitting Hollinhead. They said she was driving a white, 1995 Ford Explorer. According to police, both drivers were not drinking at the time.

Less than 20 feet from where Hollinhead was struck, balloons flutter in the wind and messages of remembrance adorn the ground. Family and friends poured in to celebrate the life of Hollinhead.

Hollinhead’s aunt, Esther Schmitt said Kassandra was able to put a smile on anybody’s face, and was a hardworker who loved everyone.

“The smile,” Schmitt said. “The charm. The charisma that she had about herself for a young lady her age. There wasn’t anybody she met that she didn’t attract to herself. I just thank God for her being a part of my family.”

Hollinhead’s second cousin, Derrell Anthony said Hollinhead was living with him at the time. He said that when she would leave to go somewhere, she would tell him that she would be back. That did not happen Saturday night.

“I’m used to you roaming my floor in my house, but you’re not there anymore,” Anthony said. “We made plans that when she got in the house that we were going to go in her room and watch a movie like the prior night. I was listening for the door to open so I could come out of my room, go to the room I was letting her use, but the noise I heard instead was her being hit.”

For family and friends, they will miss Hollinhead’s loving nature, but look forward to the day that they will be able to see her once again.

Hollinhead’s body is expected to be sent to Atlanta on Monday for an autopsy.