Family still searching for answers two months after murder of father and brother

The two-month anniversary of the tragic double murder of 41-year-old Joseph Banks and three-year-old Jaceiden Banks is approaching but tonight the Banks family says it hasn’t gotten any easier.

They say they were relieved when they heard about the lead in their loved ones’ murders, but it didn’t really make the pain go away.

“It was a relief,” says Joseph Banks’ older daughter Janaya Banks.

Relief came when she found out that a family friend, Antonio “Tony” Willis, may have information on her father and little brother’s murder case.

“I’m not going to stop stressing it until they actually find who did it. Its crazy you know, you can’t sleep,” she said.

Janaya says since her father’s death she’s taken on a new role in her siblings’ lives.

“I’ve just been trying to be a dad to my brother and them you know, so right now its hard because I have to step up tremendously because my little sister is 11 and she has to grow up without a dad. It’s just hurtful,” she said.

For them, she has one goal.

“I just want them to keep their heads up because my dad wouldn’t want them acting like that. I try to laugh and keep them laughing and keep their attention on something else,” she said.

She says she doesn’t cry, but she teared up when thinking about her little brother Jaceiden.

“I saw him though. Two days before it happened. And I just keep thinking about what happened when I went and saw him. How he was just so happy and so full of joy, him and my dad. He loved my dad,” Janaya said.

For Latasha Banks, Joseph’s wife, it hasn’t gotten easier. She hasn’t had a good night’s rest since the day of the murders.

“What I do now is I watch his lives on Facebook. I listen to his messages on my phone and I just try to remember him for who he was before all of this happened really cause I love him. I want to know what happened because it was senseless. Jojo was like Superman to me, so it’s still hard to believe in my eyes that he’s not here with us. There’s no kryptonite in Columbus so how do you kill Superman,” she said.