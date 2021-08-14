Fatal car crash in Opelika claims the life of Union Springs man

The crash occurred on Alabama 51 near the 59 mile marker, approximately six miles south of Midway.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Saturday, August 14 at 2:48 a.m. a two-vehicle crash took the life of 39-year-old Kareem A. Hooks of Union Springs.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hooks was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion that collided head-on with a 1995 GMC C1500 that was driven by 30-year-old Karey Pritchett of Midway.

The crash occurred on Alabama 51 near the 59 mile marker, six miles south of Midway.

Hooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.