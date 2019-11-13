Fatal fire under investigation in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A residential fire on Nov. 11 that ended in tragedy is now under investigation by the Harris County Fire Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the state Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, the Harris County Fire Department was called to a residential fire at 2828 Nelson Road in Pine Mountain, Ga. Upon arrival, emergency responders found the body of Michael Davis, 68, officials say.

“The home suffered extensive damage from the blaze. It was 45 years old and 1,759 square feet at the time of the fire,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “The cause and origin of this tragic event are still being investigated. At this time, it does not appear to be criminal in nature.”

The Harris County Coroner turned Davis’s body over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for autopsy. Investigators from the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are Harris County law enforcement with the investigation.