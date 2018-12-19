Father of slain AU football player faces Trafficking in Marijuana charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) The Opelika father of a slain Auburn University football player is facing criminal drug charges for allegedly trafficking in marijuana after investigators discover 11 pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash and multiple firearms during a Wednesday morning traffic stop.

Lee County investigators say Wednesday morning around 10 a.m., 44-year-old Mario Lateef Mitchell of Opelika was the driver of a 2016 Mercedes S550 sedan when he was stopped by a Lee County deputy at the intersection of South 4th Street and Bedell Avenue in Opelika for a traffic violation.

A drug enforcement K9 indicated the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle and a search resulted in the seizure of approximately 11 pounds of marihuana along with two handguns, two rifles and $35,000.

Mitchell was arrested for trafficking in marijuana and booked at the Lee County Detention Center where bail was set at $50,000. Mitchell posted bail and was released at 1:57 pm CST.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lanett Police, Valley Police, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is on-going and could lead to additional arrests.

Mitchell is the father of slain Auburn freshman and football player, Jakell Mitchell. Mitchell was shot and killed Dec.14, 2014 after getting into a verbal altercation during a party at Tiger Lodge Apartments along West Longleaf drive.

Markale Hart was charged with his murder. Hart’s first trial ended in a mistrial. In December of 2017, Hart pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10-year split that included time served in the shooting death of the Opelika native. The District attorney says the plea deal was designed to spare Mitchell’s family the heartache of having to sit through another trial.