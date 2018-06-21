FBI launches new campaign "Be Air Aware"

The FBI wants you to be aware of the growing number of sexual assaults at the airport and on the airplane.

There's been a 66 percent increase in the number of cases opened by the FBI from 2014 to 2017. The number of investigations increased from 38 to 63.

Many of the assaults happen on flights when the cabin is dark and the victim is asleep.

The FBI started a campaign earlier this year called "Be Air Aware".