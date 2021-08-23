FDA approved Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up, local COVID statistics listed

Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Pfizer vaccine was approved for those ages 16 and up, those ages 12 through 15 have been approved under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and certain immunocompromised individuals may receive a third dose under the EUA.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for anyone ages 18 and older.

According to a press release from the West Central Health District, the number of residents fully vaccinated in our district is 124,420.

Local vaccination rates

Vaccination rates were shared with News 3 ranging from 25% to 50% of residents fully vaccinated;

Chattahoochee: 1,773, 17%

Clay: 1,489, 50%

Crisp: 7,751, 34%

Dooly: 3,875, 28%

Harris: 12,472, 37%

Macon: 4,366, 33%

Marion: 2,626, 31%

Muscogee: 65,656, 34% Quitman: 700, 31%

Randolph: 2,407, 35%

Schley: 1,361, 26%

Stewart: 1,735, 28%

Sumter: 11,957, 40%

Talbot: 2,448, 39%

Taylor: 2,860, 35%

Webster: 944, 36%

Local COVID-19 cases

Compared to the number of COVID-19 cases shared with News 3;

Chattahoochee: 4,333

Clay: 205

Crisp: 1,644

Dooly: 911

Harris: 2,620

Macon: 715

Marion: 531

Muscogee: 17,290 Quitman: 90

Randolph: 530

Schley: 265

Stewart: 1,069

Sumter: 2,232

Talbot: 480

Taylor: 589

Webster: 121

The total number of reported cases in the West Central Health District (WCHD) is 33,625. The number of cases in the last two weeks is 2,219.

The number of deaths from the virus currently stands at 887.

Where to get vaccinated

The WCHD reminds Georgians that all health departments are administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Specifically, Columbus health Department is giving all options of vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., appointments are preferred however not required.

To find locations near you, visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com for other locations or visit www.vaccines.gov.

Where to get tested

Columbus Health Department will offer testing at 5601 Veterans Parkway via drive-thru Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., for testing days and times visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com.

Prevention guidelines

Prevention methods were also re-iterated in the release reminding all persons to wear a mask in any indoor, public location regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to this and social distancing, remember the following CDC Prevention Guidelines;