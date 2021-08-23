FDA approved Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up, local COVID statistics listed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Pfizer vaccine was approved for those ages 16 and up, those ages 12 through 15 have been approved under the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), and certain immunocompromised individuals may receive a third dose under the EUA.
The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are approved for anyone ages 18 and older.
According to a press release from the West Central Health District, the number of residents fully vaccinated in our district is 124,420.
Local vaccination rates
Vaccination rates were shared with News 3 ranging from 25% to 50% of residents fully vaccinated;
- Chattahoochee: 1,773, 17%
- Clay: 1,489, 50%
- Crisp: 7,751, 34%
- Dooly: 3,875, 28%
- Harris: 12,472, 37%
- Macon: 4,366, 33%
- Marion: 2,626, 31%
- Muscogee: 65,656, 34%
- Quitman: 700, 31%
- Randolph: 2,407, 35%
- Schley: 1,361, 26%
- Stewart: 1,735, 28%
- Sumter: 11,957, 40%
- Talbot: 2,448, 39%
- Taylor: 2,860, 35%
- Webster: 944, 36%
Local COVID-19 cases
Compared to the number of COVID-19 cases shared with News 3;
- Chattahoochee: 4,333
- Clay: 205
- Crisp: 1,644
- Dooly: 911
- Harris: 2,620
- Macon: 715
- Marion: 531
- Muscogee: 17,290
- Quitman: 90
- Randolph: 530
- Schley: 265
- Stewart: 1,069
- Sumter: 2,232
- Talbot: 480
- Taylor: 589
- Webster: 121
The total number of reported cases in the West Central Health District (WCHD) is 33,625. The number of cases in the last two weeks is 2,219.
The number of deaths from the virus currently stands at 887.
Where to get vaccinated
The WCHD reminds Georgians that all health departments are administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Specifically, Columbus health Department is giving all options of vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., appointments are preferred however not required.
To find locations near you, visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com for other locations or visit www.vaccines.gov.
Where to get tested
Columbus Health Department will offer testing at 5601 Veterans Parkway via drive-thru Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., for testing days and times visit www.westcentralhealthdistrict.com.
Prevention guidelines
Prevention methods were also re-iterated in the release reminding all persons to wear a mask in any indoor, public location regardless of vaccination status.
In addition to this and social distancing, remember the following CDC Prevention Guidelines;
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching high sensitive areas including your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid coming into close contact with those who are sick.
- Quarantine or stay at home when you are sick.
- Cover all coughs and sneezes with a tissue then dispose of waste properly.
- Clean and disinfect high traffic areas like touched objects and surfaces.