Feature film “Electric Jesus” starts production

Cameras started rolling today in the fountain city for the new feature film,”Electric Jesus.”

The crew started filming at a local church in town this morning. The coming of age film follows a Christian hard rock and rolling hair band. The crew will be filming at several locations around town and will include several residents from Columbus.

Hardaway High School graduate Sineca Butler is the make-up department head. She says she’s excited to work on the film and network with other crew members.

“People know that maybe it’s something they want to be part of, but you haven’t necessarily been giving the opportunity to do so. I do think that there’s so many local films that come to Columbus, come to Lagrange and you know the surrounding tri-city area cities that’s like they’re there so go try it experience it,” Butler said.

Butler says her favorite part is experiencing with 80’s style makeup and she’s looking forward to turning the cast into 80’s rock stars.

You can follow the film’s journey on their Facebook page “E-Jesus” for opportunities and to see what the crew is up to.