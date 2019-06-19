Federal Prosecutors say construction executive received $436,000 in kickbacks from Fort Benning and Fort Gordon

Posted: / Updated:
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a construction company executive was paid at least $436,000 in kickbacks in a scheme involving multimillion-dollar contracts at two military bases in Georgia.

David Kennedy is charged with wire fraud and taking illegal kickbacks. U.S. District Court records say the Tennessee man worked as director of operations for an unnamed company that was awarded more than $37 million for Army construction projects at Fort Benning and Fort Gordon in Georgia.

An indictment says Kennedy used his position to steer work to a subcontractor in exchange for cash payments in 2015. Prosecutors say the subcontractor submitted fraudulent invoices for work that was never performed.

Kennedy pleaded not guilty June 6. His attorney, Paul Bruno, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Wednesday.

