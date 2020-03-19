Feeding the Valley Food Bank changes location of March 21 Mobile Pantry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Feeding the Valley Food Bank has announced a change of location for their upcoming Mobile Pantry Food Distribution to Cascade Hills Church.

The event will be on Saturday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church’s 727 54th Street location.

The mobile pantry is for drive-up clients and Georgia residents only. Due to health and safety precautions for volunteers, Feeding the Valley will not serve anyone who is not in a vehicle.

The organizations asks that clients open their vehicle trunks or doors at a specific, designated area away from the volunteers assembly area that will be set up in the parking lot.

This mobile pantry is served by the Community Warriors volunteers, Cascade Hills Church, and Feeding the Valley.