Feeding the Valley Food Bank sees increase in food supply amid COVID-19

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Feeding the Valley Food Bank has seen an increase in its food supply.

The food bank normally distributes about a million pounds of food a month, but lately, they’ve experienced nearly 1-and-a-Half-Million Pounds.

The boxes of food generally consist of protein, grains, and fruits donated from food manufacturers.

We spoke with President and CEO Frank Sheppard who says the facility had to make slight changes during COVID-19 to limit their staff and monitor their safety.

“It’s hard to social distance in our volunteer operations. We’ve been fortunate that we have a National Guard group that has helped us out for April and May and we’re hoping that the restrictions are lifted shortly and we can start having volunteers come back in,” says Frank Sheppard, President, and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Sheppard says he’s thankful the community has done an outstanding job making monetary donations during the crisis.