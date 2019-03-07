Felicia Woodall, 22: Lee County/Alabama/Beauregard tornado victim

Felicia Woodall loved her dogs.

And they were with her and her longtime boyfriend, Ryan Pence when the two were among the 23 dead in the Sunday Beauregard tornado.

There have been reports that the two were engaged to be married, but that had not happened yet, Pence’s close friend and co-worker Billy McClendon told News 3.

“I know that Ryan had asked her father for permission,” McClendon said.

Woodall had lived previously in Panama City, Fla., and Eufaula, Ala.

“It’s so sad,” her friend, Amber Finley, said in a Panama City News Herald report. “I don’t know that I have ever met a nicer person.”

While in Eufaula she worked at the hospital but left for another job in the Beauregard area.

