Ferguson, Bishop propose legislation to name VA clinic after former Columbus mayor, Bob Poydasheff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two Georgia lawmakers are looking to pass legislation to name a new veteran’s clinic in honor of a former Columbus mayor.

On May 25, 2021, Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. and Rep. Drew Ferguson introduced legislation to name the new community-based outpatient clinic currently under construction on River Road after former Mayor Bob Poydasheff.

Under the proposal, the clinic would be called the Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic. Poydasheff served in the United States military for 24 years and retired as an Army Colonel in 1979.

“I am pleased to have my colleague, Drew Ferguson, join me in introducing this legislation in honor of Mayor Poydasheff,” said Rep. Bishop. “The naming of this clinic for Bob Poydasheff honors a great champion for veterans in this community, an exceptional soldier, public servant, and a dear friend of longstanding.”

Poydasheff, who passed away last year, had a long history in the Chattahoochee Valley community. Ferguson said Podyasheff deserves to be recognized and called him an American hero.

“After a distinguished military career spanning over two decades, Bob continued to serve the Columbus community as mayor and an advocate for local veterans. We, as a nation, are forever indebted to Bob and all of America’s heroes. I’m proud to introduce this legislation alongside Congressman Bishop to rename the Columbus VA facility to celebrate Col. Poydasheff’s legacy and preserve his memory,” Rep. Ferguson said.

The new clinic is under construction at 6910 River Road. It is expected to be complete in March 2022.

According to officials, the state of the art facility will provide a wide range of medical services to area veterans. It will work conjunction with already existing facilities at Fort Benning and Midtown Columbus near the Piedmont Regional Hospital campus.

Poydasheff passed away on September 24, 2020. He was 90-years-old.