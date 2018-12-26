Fifth suspect identified in MLK Blvd/Sands Apt murder

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus police have identified the fifth suspect in the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd/The Sands Apts murder of 34-year-old Derrick Scott.

Police are now searching for 18-year-old Christian Solomon Caulton and 18-year-old Demetrius Domingo Anton Pride who are considered to be armed and dangerous.

(Caulton)

(Pride)

Police have already arrested the other three suspects in connection with the murder: 21-year-old Dondrell Marquez Tells, 24-year-old Terrell Markell Lee, and 18-year-old Jaheem Diquon Rozier.

On Dec. 9, 2018 around 10:45 pm, the Columbus Police responded to 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, The Sands Apts., in reference to a person being shot.

When they arrived they found Derrick Scott suffering from a gunshot wound.

Scott was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The investigation has determined that Scott was inside of apartment no. 8 when five armed suspects attempted to enter the apartment.

Gunshots rang out and Scott was struck.