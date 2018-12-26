Fifth suspect identified in MLK Blvd/Sands Apt murder
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - Columbus police have identified the fifth suspect in the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd/The Sands Apts murder of 34-year-old Derrick Scott.
Police are now searching for 18-year-old Christian Solomon Caulton and 18-year-old Demetrius Domingo Anton Pride who are considered to be armed and dangerous.
(Caulton)
(Pride)
Police have already arrested the other three suspects in connection with the murder: 21-year-old Dondrell Marquez Tells, 24-year-old Terrell Markell Lee, and 18-year-old Jaheem Diquon Rozier.
On Dec. 9, 2018 around 10:45 pm, the Columbus Police responded to 1213 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, The Sands Apts., in reference to a person being shot.
When they arrived they found Derrick Scott suffering from a gunshot wound.
Scott was transported to the Piedmont Regional Medical Center where he passed away as a result of his injuries.
The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The investigation has determined that Scott was inside of apartment no. 8 when five armed suspects attempted to enter the apartment.
Gunshots rang out and Scott was struck.
Georgia News
-
Teen accused of slashing student with box cutter at school
A Georgia student is accused of punching another student in the head in a school bathroom and then slashing that student's wrist with a box cutter.Read More »
-
Georgia: Bodies of two teens found in Effingham County
Effingham county residents and people across Georgia are heartbroken after the story of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. spread.Read More »
-
Georgia Power proposes some dam decommissions, removals
Our Chattahoochee River will be seeing some changes very soon.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Opelika firefighter discusses his will to survive horrific training explosion
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - The Opelika firefighter who nearly died in a horrific training accident back in March is speaking about the explosion, his will to survive and how his painful recovery was made possible because of his physical condition.Read More »
-
Former Alabama mayor critical, family called to prison
A former Alabama mayor is said to be in critical condition and his family has been called to a Kentucky federal prison where he's serving 15 years for bribery and public corruption.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook suspends accounts over Alabama Senate race tactics
A statement from Facebook says the company "recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.