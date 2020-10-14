Fight video released after two Columbus voters get into polling station tussle

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two disabled Columbus voters got into a fight at the Citizen Services Center while waiting in line for advance voting on Oct. 14. Now, the surveillance footage of the incident has been released to News 3.

During the incident, election officials had to be called to settle the situation.

“We had a little bit of trouble between a couple of voters,” said Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren. “A shoving match went on. We ended up having to call 9-1-1. And I believe they settled everything for us.”

Witnesses said that the two people involved in the fight, a man and woman, initially started arguing before the issue got physical. Both ended up on the ground.

Both the man and woman managed to vote after the fight was broken up, no charges have been filed from the incident.

