Film crews are scouting locations for an upcoming film in Columbus

“Electric Jesus” film staff are scouting locations for the upcoming film being produced here in the Fountain City.

The new coming of age feature film is set to start production here in Columbus. The movie follows a Christian hard rock and rolling hair band.

The crew went around looking at a few venues like the old Spencer High School, the Liberty Theatre and a couple of churches. Susan Grifenhagen is the locations manager for the film. She says she’s enjoyed taking the crew to a few of her favorite spots.

“The movie is based ’84, ’85, ’86 and I feel like because I was here in the ’80s. I graduated high school from Hardaway in ’85, so I’m very familiar. When they asked for locations I just started thinking,’What was that like in Columbus at that time, what buildings were here,’Grifenhagen said.

Grifenhagen says she was born and raised here in Columbus and she’s excited to see more films being shot here in the Fountain City.

The film crew says they couldn’t have done this without the help of the community.