Final Bee Extravaganza to be held at Cunningham Center next month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The 15th annual, and final, Trivia Bee Extravaganza to support the Literacy Alliance is coming up. The Trivia Bee is one of the Literacy Alliance’s largest entertainment fundraisers.

Money raised will go to support classes, training, and programs to combat illiteracy. Winners of the events of different contests, such as best dressed judge, best runner, or winner of the Bee, will receive their own bee-prizes.

For more information on how to participate in the Final Bee Extravaganza go to the Literacy Alliance website or you can contact them at triviabee@theliteracyalliance.org.

The event will be at the Columbus State University Cunningham Center, Tuesday, Feb. 25th at 6 p.m.