Find out how much Phenix City is paying per job for the Daechang Seat Co. plant

Phenix City has landed 100 new manufacturing jobs with the announcement Daechang Seat Co. Limited USA will locate a plant off Brickyard Road.

Phenix City Council approved on Tuesday an incentive plan that will pay the South Korean manufacturer $1,000 per job it creates over the next two years. This is in addition to the normal 10-year abatement of non-educational property taxes.

Mayor Eddie Lowe says the deal is creative and necessary.

“We’re putting in a thousand dollars per employee, up to $100,000 dollars,” Lowe said. “But of course as you know, and I have stated, we do have some callbacks if they are not where they need to be at two years. But we thoroughly don’t see that as being a problem.”

Should Daechang not reach the target of at least 92 jobs, it will owe the city for each job it falls short of the mark. Say, the company hires just 50 full-time employees during the two-year period, it would owe Phenix City $42,000 as a penalty.

The agreement calls for Daechang to create 50 jobs in the 2020 and 42 additional jobs the next year.

The jobs will have an average wage of more than $14 an hour and Daechang will begin taking applications in August, said Shaun Culligan, Phenix City’s director of Economic Development.

“Brand new jobs,” Culligan said. “We are looking at about 100 jobs. The pay scale is going to be better than our average wage in this field. We are excited about what they are bringing to the table.”

To help reach the deal, Alabama Power Company brought $250,000 to the table to get the facility ready to handle the power load that will be needed.

Daechang makes metal seat frames for automobiles. They will be supplying the Hyundai plant in Montgomery and the Kia plant in West Point. This will be the second US plant for one of the world’s largest automotive seat manufacturers. They have a plant in Indianapolis.