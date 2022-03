PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An early morning motel fire is under investigation in Phenix City. According to officials with the Phenix City Police Department, the fire happened at the Bamboo Motel located at 3104 Opelika Road.

Police said one building of the motel caught fire at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No injuries have been reported in the incident at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2817.