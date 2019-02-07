Fire causes Wells Fargo customers to lose access to accounts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wells_Fargo_Investigation_95710-159532-159532.jpg21087029

FILE – This July 14, 2014 file photo shows Wells Fargo offices in Oakland, Calif. The Wall Street Journal is reporting, Friday, March 16, 2018, that a federal investigation into Wells Fargo has broadened beyond its retail banking unit, to include its wealth-management division. Wells Fargo continues to deal with the aftermath of its sales […]

(AP) – Wells Fargo customers are experiencing issues with accessing online or mobile banking as well as other banking services, after a fire happened at one of the bank’s data centers.
  
Wells Fargo on Thursday blamed the technical issues on smoke, which was “detected following routine maintenance.”
  
It is unknown how many Wells Fargo customers have been impacted, but the fire at the unspecified location has caused reported outages to Wells Fargo’s mobile banking app as well as its online banking portal.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss