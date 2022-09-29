COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Fire and EMS Department is responding to a fire on Benning Road, off of Victory Drive.

The fire broke out at a house located in the 1600 block of Benning Road Thursday evening.

Division Chief John Shull said no injuries have been reported in the fire at this time.

Shull said a ladder truck is being set-up as crews work to contain the fire. According to Shull there appears to be a junkyard with old tires near the house.

Around three fire trucks have responded to the scene.

Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL on-air and online for new details as they become available.