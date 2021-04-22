Fire crews working to put out fire at East Alabama Saw Mill

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Multiple fire departments have responded to a large fire at a Chambers County saw mill.

The massive fire is at East Alabama Saw Mill along Hwy 431 in Lafayette. The blaze broke out Thursday evening and has been burning for several hours.

Currently there are no reported injuries in the fire.

Fire crews are expected to be on the scene through out the night and into the morning hours.

