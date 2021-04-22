 

Fire crews working to put out fire at East Alabama Saw Mill

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Multiple fire departments have responded to a large fire at a Chambers County saw mill.

The massive fire is at East Alabama Saw Mill along Hwy 431 in Lafayette. The blaze broke out Thursday evening and has been burning for several hours.

Currently there are no reported injuries in the fire.

Fire crews are expected to be on the scene through out the night and into the morning hours.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information about this developing story.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

