Fire damages Del Ranch bar in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Fire ripped through part of a Smiths Station nightlife hotspot Monday night. Smiths Station Fire and Rescue said there were no injuries.

Most of the damage at the Del Ranch was to a storage building behind the main building. The storage building contained refrigeration units, a kitchen area and an electrical panel, according to officials.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze and said they will share more details when they can.

Del Ranch, located on Lee Road 430, was under a different kind of fire late last year when Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones brought concerns about escalating violence at the bar to the county commission’s attention and one commissioner called for the bar’s closing. The most recent shooting on Dec. 26, 2020, left one man on a ventilator and the other with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.