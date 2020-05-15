UPDATE: Columbus Fire and EMS successfully contain fire at Chase Homes

UPDATE 6:55 P.M. – Columbus Fire and EMS successfully contained a fire in the 506 building of Chase Homes.





Chief Bryan Watson says when they arrived there was fire coming out if the windows of the 2-story building. They were able to successfully contain it leaving minimal damage to the other apartments close.



He says it is currently under investigation but will be labeled “very suspicious”.



The apartment that was on fire is a vacant apartment. There are no injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Fire Department is working to put out a fire at Chases Homes.

The apartment complex is located at the 2000 block of 1st Avenue.

There is no word on any injuries in the fire.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.