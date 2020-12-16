Fire devastates family home in Troup County just days before Christmas

The family stands outside watching as firefighters try to contain the blaze. (Photo courtesy of Troup County)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Fire Department was called to a structural fire at 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 15. The family and their pets made it out safely. However, the fire devastated the Troup County home.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they were met with a blaze engulfing all sides of the house. They attempted to fight the fire from inside the home, but quickly deteriorating conditions forced them out.

They then worked to contain the fire from outside. The fire burned through the walls and roof, eventually forcing the roof to cave in and collapse.

Firefighters from six different stations, including volunteer firefighters, worked to contain the Blue Creek Road fire last night.

The family says the house will always hold sentimental value. It is where they held family gatherings, holidays and even vow renewals.

The Troup County Fire Department is still investigating to determine a cause of the Freiberg house fire. We will update this story when more information becomes available.