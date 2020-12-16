 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Fire devastates family home in Troup County just days before Christmas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The family stands outside watching as firefighters try to contain the blaze. (Photo courtesy of Troup County)

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Fire Department was called to a structural fire at 1:20 a.m. on Dec. 15. The family and their pets made it out safely. However, the fire devastated the Troup County home.

When firefighters arrived to the scene they were met with a blaze engulfing all sides of the house. They attempted to fight the fire from inside the home, but quickly deteriorating conditions forced them out.

They then worked to contain the fire from outside. The fire burned through the walls and roof, eventually forcing the roof to cave in and collapse.

Firefighters from six different stations, including volunteer firefighters, worked to contain the Blue Creek Road fire last night.

The family says the house will always hold sentimental value. It is where they held family gatherings, holidays and even vow renewals.

The Troup County Fire Department is still investigating to determine a cause of the Freiberg house fire. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

  • Burn marks can be seen all around the outside of the house.
  • Soot covers the remaining structure of the house as well as, the belongings left inside.
  • The fire left gapping holes in both the roof and the walls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

46° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 46° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Rain
Rain 87% 52° 35°

Thursday

50° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 30°

Friday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 31°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 42°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 44% 59° 41°

Monday

62° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 PM
Light Rain
67%
46°

45°

12 AM
Showers
66%
45°

45°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
45°

45°

2 AM
Rain
73%
45°

46°

3 AM
Showers
55%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
46°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
57%
46°

46°

7 AM
Rain
78%
46°

45°

8 AM
Rain
83%
45°

45°

9 AM
Rain
87%
45°

45°

10 AM
Rain
73%
45°

47°

11 AM
Light Rain
71%
47°

49°

12 PM
Rain
69%
49°

50°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
50°

51°

2 PM
Light Rain
63%
51°

51°

3 PM
Showers
38%
51°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
50°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
48°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
48°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories