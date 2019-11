PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A fire has devastated a home in East Alabama, firefighters are still working to put out the flames. The home is located on Fairview Drive. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

No injuries were reported and everyone inside made it out safely.

House fire on Fairview Drive in Phenix City, Alabama

