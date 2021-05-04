Fire reported at Dudley Hardware in Hatchechubbee

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuesday night’s storms have caused extensive damage across our area. In East Alabama, EMA officials say a lightning strike ignited a fire at a lumber yard.

The fire happened at Dudley Hardwood in Hatchechubbee, along state Highway 26. The fire began just before 9:00 p.m. after a lightning strike.

Three fire departments from multiple counties are still working to put out the fire, but officials say the fire is contained.

*Earlier reports indicated the fire was at Dudley Lumber in Salem, Alabama–those reports are incorrect.