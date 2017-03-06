Firefighters contain house fire on Neill Dr., expect traffic delays near home

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus firefighters say a house fire is contained after it broke out Sunday afternoon. News 3 was the first crew on the scene at the home on Neill Dr., just off Hamilton Rd. The call came in just after 2:00 p.m., with the first fire units arriving about three minutes later.

Columbus Fire and EMS say that no one was inside the house at the time of the fire. They believe the fire started in the center of the home. The house sustained heavy damage, and officials say the power lines and gas meter burned off before units were able to get  to the home.

News 3 spoke with Alexis Rios, who lives nearby. Rios describes the horrifying scene.

“It’s really scary,” Rios said. “It was really terrifying. As soon as we got right there, you could feel the heat from just right there on the side of the corner.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. In the meantime, Neill Dr. at Hamilton Rd. is closed. Expect traffic delays on Veterans Parkway near Neill Dr.

