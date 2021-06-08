Firefighters extinguish car fire in Midland Chase neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire/EMS Department responded to a car fire on JR Allen Parkway Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m., by which time, flames had spread to the tree line of nearby Midland Chase neighborhood.

Midland Chase residents reported hearing loud booms and popping sounds originating from the fire.

Traffic backed up in the east bound lanes of JR Allen Parkway as fire crews worked to put out the flames.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

