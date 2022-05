SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Multiple fire departments, including Smiths Station Fire & Rescue and Opelika Fire Department, are on the scene at Dudley Lumber Company in Salem, Alabama, after reported fire Wednesday afternoon.

News 3 is on scene. We do not see any visible flames or smoke from the front entrance along Hwy 280. Trucks continue to haul lumber in and out of the facility, and operations seem to be continuing.

We will update you as soon as we can.