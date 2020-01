PHENIX CITY, AL. (WRBL)– Fire Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Phenix City.

The fire broke out Tuesday evening at a house located off of Summerville Road between 10th Street and 20th Street.

Officials say the house is vacant. At this time, no injuries have been reported in the fire.

Officials from the Phenix City Fire Department and the Phenix City Police Department on the scene of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.